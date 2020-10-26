Advertisement

Park provides special needs children with array of amenities

The park includes several sensory areas, braille panel, instruments, water features, and ADA swings
Robert de Llano Park
Robert de Llano Park(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 26, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A new park for those with special needs is now in full compliance with the American Disabilities Act.

Robert de Llano Park located at 300 Sandman Street is the first park of its kind in Laredo.

Brand new amenities have been added for families who have a member with special needs.

The park includes several sensory areas, braille panel, instruments, water features, ADA swings, a basketball court with adjustable rims, and a new bathroom facility to accommodate special needs.

Additionally, the park has a new mural designed by a young artist with down syndrome named Valeria Dominguez.

The artwork is meant to bring awareness on inclusion.

The project improvements started back in March and were completed in August.

Funding came from the Community Development Block Grant and District Five priority funds.

The total cost of improvements amounted to over $378,000.

Families are encouraged to visit the park and take advantage of the new features.

