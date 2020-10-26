Rollover in La Salle County sends at least two people to the hospital

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating a major vehicle accident on I-35 that sent at least two people to the hospital.

The incident happened on Oct. 25 at around 6:50 p.m. near I-35 and mile marker 53 in La Salle County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2002 Chevrolet passenger van was traveling south on I-35 when the van had a blowout and caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The vehicle rolled over multiple times causing injuries to the driver and the passenger.

Both of the individuals were airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

DPS Troopers are still investigating the incident.

