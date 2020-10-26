Advertisement

Rollover in La Salle County sends at least two people to the hospital

According to DPS, the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet van was traveling south on I-35 when the van had a blowout
(KKTV)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating a major vehicle accident on I-35 that sent at least two people to the hospital.

The incident happened on Oct. 25 at around 6:50 p.m. near I-35 and mile marker 53 in La Salle County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2002 Chevrolet passenger van was traveling south on I-35 when the van had a blowout and caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The vehicle rolled over multiple times causing injuries to the driver and the passenger.

Both of the individuals were airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

DPS Troopers are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Authorities investigating agent involved shooting

Updated: 6 minutes ago

Local

El Metro extending hours of operation

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
El Metro will restore full service on a group of routes improving frequency while those with reduced ridership will remain under currently modified schedules.

Local

Over 100 undocumented immigrants arrested during various smuggling attempts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The incidents happened over a timeframe between the early morning hours last Wednesday through the mid-morning of Thursday.

Local

Webb County Sheriff’s Office seizes 115 pounds of marijuana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Sheriff’s deputies searched a home at the 1300 block of Reynolds Street and found 15 bundles of marijuana.

Latest News

National

Border Patrol agent in San Ysidro shoots and kills man during altercation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities in San Ysidro, California are investigating an altercation that escalated with a Border Patrol agent firing his weapon and killing a man.

News

Department of Health and Human Services deploys federal resources to help fight COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Governor Abbott says an auxiliary hospital has been set up at the El Paso Convention Center to help treat a surge of coronavirus cases.

Local

Acting CBP Commissioner discusses status on border wall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
During a recent interview with the Acting CBP Commissioner, Mark Morgan stated that the Trump administration has provided the agency with funding that could infuse technology along the southwest border.

News

Acting CBP Commissioner discusses status on border wall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

Local

Multi-million dollars meth bust conducted by CBP

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Federal agents discovered 58 bundles of meth inside a refrigerated unit.

Local

Dunkin offering sweet treats just in time for Halloween

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A donut chain is serving up some sweet treats and a safe alternative for celebrating Halloween.