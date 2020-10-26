Border Patrol to receive funding for additional rescue beacons

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Finding and rescuing immigrants crossing into the U.S. illegally will get a bit easier with additional federal funds coming to the south Texas area.

Congressman Henry Cuellar announced that since 2019 a total of $7 million has been secured for rescue beacons to be used by the Border Patrol’s Missing Migrants Program.

Many times immigrants find themselves lost or abandoned by human traffickers miles away from any kind of shelter or water. With the rough terrain and tough weather conditions, many times this can lead to death or near death conditions.

When activated, the solar-powered rescue beacon will notify Border Patrol of the immigrant’s location in an attempt to find them quickly and save their life.

