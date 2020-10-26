Advertisement

Border Patrol to receive funding for additional rescue beacons

Many times immigrants find themselves lost or abandoned by human traffickers miles away from any kind of shelter or water, now these additional rescue beacons may save their lives.
Rescue beacon
Rescue beacon(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Finding and rescuing immigrants crossing into the U.S. illegally will get a bit easier with additional federal funds coming to the south Texas area.

Congressman Henry Cuellar announced that since 2019 a total of $7 million has been secured for rescue beacons to be used by the Border Patrol’s Missing Migrants Program.

When activated, the solar-powered rescue beacon will notify Border Patrol of the immigrant’s location in an attempt to find them quickly and save their life.

