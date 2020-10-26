Advertisement

South Texas Workforce holds virtual job fair for veterans

“Red, White and You” is an event that will be open to veterans and their families, even those who already have jobs as this is also an opportunity to expand their skill sets.
"Red, White and You"
"Red, White and You"(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Red, White and You: it’s a call to action for all south Texas veterans that are looking for a job.

On Monday morning, South Texas Work Force announced they will be hosting a virtual job fair for veterans and their families.

“Red, White and You” is an event that will be open even to those who already have jobs as this is also an opportunity to expand their skill sets.

The project director Ana De La Garza wants to remind veterans they will have the first two hours exclusively open to them and their families will be able to join after.

“Job seekers can register at bit.Ly/nov5jobfair. It’s really simple, all we need is their name and their information and they’re ready to go. As soon as they come in they’ll see a very nice pavilion and different booths for each employer. It’s very easy to navigate. And then each employer will have a zoom account that you can click into and you can have a face to face conversation, possibly an interview with them.”

If you’re interested in joining them for this event, mark your calendar for November 5th from 10 to 2 p.m.

You can call 712-6500 if you want more information on this statewide event.

