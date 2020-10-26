Advertisement

Tax Department to open its doors to the public

The Tax Department located at City Hall will re-open its offices for payment processing starting this week; however, there will be a few guidelines the public will need to follow.
City Hall
City Hall(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Tax Department located at City Hall will re-open its offices for payment processing starting this week; however, there will be a few guidelines the public will need to follow.

On Monday, October 26th they will reopen their office, but customers must come in through the north entrance of the City Hall building.

Only three teller stations will be available and everyone must adhere to temperature checks and must wear a face mask.

Everyone must also practice social distancing at all times while in the building.

Meanwhile the drive-thru service will still be available at the City Hall Annex building on Bob Bullock Loop.

Regular business hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information you can call 727-6403.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Webb County early voting locations

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Early voting continues until Friday, October 30th and here’s a complete list of sites you can vote at.

Local

Park provides special needs children with array of amenities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The park includes several sensory areas, braille panel, instruments, water features, and ADA swings.

Local

Accident causing lane closures near Jefferson Street and Santa Maria

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Police say the accident happened at the intersection of Santa Maria Avenue and Jefferson Street.

Local

City offering free COVID-19 testing at SAA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
If you are interested in getting tested, you can head on over to the Sames Auto Arena on Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Latest News

Local

El Metro extending hours of operation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
El Metro will restore full service on a group of routes improving frequency while those with reduced ridership will remain under currently modified schedules.

Local

Rollover in La Salle County sends at least two people to the hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
According to DPS, the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet van was traveling south on I-35 when the van had a blowout.

Local

Over 100 undocumented immigrants arrested during various smuggling attempts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The incidents happened over a timeframe between the early morning hours last Wednesday through the mid-morning of Thursday.

Local

Webb County Sheriff’s Office seizes 115 pounds of marijuana

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Sheriff’s deputies searched a home at the 1300 block of Reynolds Street and found 15 bundles of marijuana.

National

Border Patrol agent in San Ysidro shoots and kills man during altercation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities in San Ysidro, California are investigating an altercation that escalated with a Border Patrol agent firing his weapon and killing a man.

News

Department of Health and Human Services deploys federal resources to help fight COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Governor Abbott says an auxiliary hospital has been set up at the El Paso Convention Center to help treat a surge of coronavirus cases.