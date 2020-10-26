Tax Department to open its doors to the public

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Tax Department located at City Hall will re-open its offices for payment processing starting this week; however, there will be a few guidelines the public will need to follow.

On Monday, October 26th they will reopen their office, but customers must come in through the north entrance of the City Hall building.

Only three teller stations will be available and everyone must adhere to temperature checks and must wear a face mask.

Everyone must also practice social distancing at all times while in the building.

Meanwhile the drive-thru service will still be available at the City Hall Annex building on Bob Bullock Loop.

Regular business hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information you can call 727-6403.

