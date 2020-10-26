Webb County Sheriff’s Office seizes 115 pounds of marijuana

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Sheriff’s Office seized over 100 pounds of drugs at a central Laredo apartment.

Sheriff’s deputies were called out to a residence at the 1300 block of Reynolds Street. After a thorough search of the home, authorities found 15 bundles of marijuana that weighed 115 pounds.

The drugs were valued at $34,000; however, no arrests were made.

Sheriff Cuellar reminds the public to report any suspicious activity by calling 956-415-BUST.

