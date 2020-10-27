Agents seize 29 bundles of marijuana at checkpoint
Agents searched a pick-up truck at the I-35 checkpoint and found 242 pounds of marijuana
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Over 200 pounds of drugs are off the streets thanks to the work of our local Border Patrol agents.
The incident happened on Friday when a pick-up truck hauling a trailer approached the I-35 checkpoint and a canine alerted to the presence of drugs.
When agents searched the vehicle, they found 29 bundles of marijuana concealed in the towed vehicle and in the pick-up truck.
The drugs weighed 242 pounds and had an estimated street value of $193,600.
The vehicle was seized, and the drugs were turned over to Homeland Security.
