Agents seize 29 bundles of marijuana at checkpoint

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Over 200 pounds of drugs are off the streets thanks to the work of our local Border Patrol agents.

The incident happened on Friday when a pick-up truck hauling a trailer approached the I-35 checkpoint and a canine alerted to the presence of drugs.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found 29 bundles of marijuana concealed in the towed vehicle and in the pick-up truck.

The drugs weighed 242 pounds and had an estimated street value of $193,600.

The vehicle was seized, and the drugs were turned over to Homeland Security.

