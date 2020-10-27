Baby it’s cold outside!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Although 50-degree temperatures may not be cold to our friends up north, for us south Texans, it feels like winter weather!

Overnight we got down to the mid-50s and we are going to have a hard time getting out of the 50s for the rest of the day.

Throughout the day we’ll also see a 30 percent chance of cold rain, which might bring some strong winds to our area, making it feel colder than what it actually is.

Fortunately, all this doom and gloom won’t rain on our Halloween parade, things will clear up on Wednesday when we’ll see a high of 68 degrees but we’ll dip down into the 40s during the evening hours.

If you have to work overnight you might want to layer up.

Then as we head into the weekend, we are looking at highs in the 70s making for the perfect Trick-or-Treating weather.

