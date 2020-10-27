Advertisement

Baby it’s cold outside!

Temperatures to remain in the 50s throughout the day with a chance of rain
Gloomy Tuesday
Gloomy Tuesday(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Although 50-degree temperatures may not be cold to our friends up north, for us south Texans, it feels like winter weather!

Overnight we got down to the mid-50s and we are going to have a hard time getting out of the 50s for the rest of the day.

Throughout the day we’ll also see a 30 percent chance of cold rain, which might bring some strong winds to our area, making it feel colder than what it actually is.

Fortunately, all this doom and gloom won’t rain on our Halloween parade, things will clear up on Wednesday when we’ll see a high of 68 degrees but we’ll dip down into the 40s during the evening hours.

If you have to work overnight you might want to layer up.

Then as we head into the weekend, we are looking at highs in the 70s making for the perfect Trick-or-Treating weather.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

If a cold wind starts to rise, be ready!

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:49 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
We'll start the day warm and sunny as usual, but a cold front is expecting to bring temperatures down into the 50s tonight!

Weather

Surprisingly cool Saturday

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:51 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
After weeks of being stuck in the 90s, we are finally going to start seeing some fall-like temperatures.

Weather

A little more autumn

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:37 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
Expect another warm day in the Gateway City, but the changes are coming!

News

7 Day Forecast

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT
Hot weather through Monday except not as hot Saturday. Much cooler by Tuesday.

Latest News

Weather

Grand theft Autumn

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:26 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
It feels like Mother Nature has stolen our fall and left us with summer.

News

7 Day Forecast

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT
Tropical warmth and humidity this week. Briefly cooler Saturday.

Weather

Back to reality...

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:34 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
We are getting into the last couple of weeks of October but we're still seeing summer-like conditions!

News

Saturday forecast

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT
Warmer, clearing skies Saturday p.m., tropical air by Sunday. This will last most of week.

Weather

It’s Friday, we’re in love with these temperatures!

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:30 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
Even though we are in the middle of October, we are still going to be seeing summer-like conditions after Friday

News

Friday forecast

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
A much cooler, gray day Friday. A slight chance of showers. Warming quickly on weekend.