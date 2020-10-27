Advertisement

City proposes expanding outdoor dining to increase business capacity

Spaces like sidewalks, streets, parking areas would become “parklets,” which means converting curbside parking spaces into community spots.
By Barbara Campos
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As a way to help local businesses get through tough economic times, communities across the country are moving towards initiating a concept called “parklets.”

It’s all about opening up safely as businesses continue to feel the strain of the pandemic.

The city says they have a plan to help, and it all begins with parklets.

The City of Laredo’s planning director says the ideal plan would be on “It Street," or Iturbide Street in downtown Laredo, but all businesses around town are welcome to use their space for outdoor dining.

“Imagine if we had several businesses in the downtown on one street that had this set up,” said Planning Director Kirby Snideman. “It would have a great feel to it if you’re walking on the street and you see those people outdoors and activating the streets, so that’s what were hoping.”

Spaces like sidewalks, streets, parking areas would become parklets.

“Either on the right away, let’s say for example downtown on the meters or if they’re joining some sort of street that’s closed, they can do it on the side or if they have their own parking space it would allow for 25% of their parking space to be outside dining, also,” said Arturo Garcia, City of Laredo Building Development Services director.

Businesses must apply for a temporary permit along with submitting their own plan to the building department to make sure tables are separated by 6 feet for social distancing and there’s still space for people to walk.

Although the City of Laredo has not given the green light yet, businesses are still able to speed up the process and apply as of now.

The city’s Building Development Services director oversees the permit applications and there’s no cost for the license.

“Very flexible, zero fee on the permit itself, and also allowing a waiver of a lot of the ordinances that would kind of normally get in the way of being able to do this project,” said Garcia.

He says interest from businesses has been high so far and he’s hoping many take up this opportunity.

At the next city council meeting, members will vote on whether the concept will be adopted here in Laredo.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Border Patrol to receive funding for additional rescue beacons

Updated: 4 hours ago
Finding and rescuing immigrants crossing into the U.S. illegally will get a bit easier with additional federal funds coming to the south Texas area.

News

Doctors Hospital updates visitation policy

Updated: 5 hours ago
Under cautious conditions, one visitor may now enter some units of the hospital and spend the night with their loved one.

News

South Texas Workforce holds virtual job fair for veterans

Updated: 5 hours ago
“Red, White and You” is an event that will be open to veterans and their families, even those who already have jobs as this is also an opportunity to expand their skill sets.

News

Tax Department to open its doors to the public

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Tax Department located at City Hall will re-open its offices for payment processing starting this week; however, there will be a few guidelines the public will need to follow.

Latest News

News

Webb County early voting locations

Updated: 6 hours ago
Early voting continues until Friday, October 30th and here’s a complete list of sites you can vote at.

Local

Park provides special needs children with array of amenities

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The park includes several sensory areas, braille panel, instruments, water features, and ADA swings.

Local

Accident causing lane closures near Jefferson Street and Santa Maria

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Police say the accident happened at the intersection of Santa Maria Avenue and Jefferson Street.

Local

City offering free COVID-19 testing at SAA

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
If you are interested in getting tested, you can head on over to the Sames Auto Arena on Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local

El Metro extending hours of operation

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
El Metro will restore full service on a group of routes improving frequency while those with reduced ridership will remain under currently modified schedules.

Local

Rollover in La Salle County sends at least two people to the hospital

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
According to DPS, the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet van was traveling south on I-35 when the van had a blowout.