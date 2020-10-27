Early voting numbers decrease in third week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Heading into the third week of early voting, it’s starting off with fewer voters than the same time last week.

On Monday, October 26th, 2,502 people cast their ballots.

That’s a 24% drop from Monday of last week where 3,302 people voted on that day.

In today’s numbers, 2,291 people voted in person and 211 mail-in ballots were submitted.

