Early voting numbers decrease in third week
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Heading into the third week of early voting, it’s starting off with fewer voters than the same time last week.
On Monday, October 26th, 2,502 people cast their ballots.
That’s a 24% drop from Monday of last week where 3,302 people voted on that day.
In today’s numbers, 2,291 people voted in person and 211 mail-in ballots were submitted.
