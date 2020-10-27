Eva Longoria advocates voting on the Digital News Desk

Advertisement

Eva Longoria joined our Ruben Villarreal on the Digital News Desk to promote the importance of Hispanics getting out to vote.
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Eva Longoria was on the KGNS Digital News Desk Tuesday afternoon.

The actress is promoting the importance of Hispanics getting out to vote in the upcoming election.

Longoria says Latino voices need to be heard.

“So much is at stake for the Hispanic community. So much is at stake, most importantly the economy. Our families in the Hispanic community need economic mobility, we want the same things all Americans want which is we want our children to be safe, we want our rights to be protected, we want our voices to be heard, we want to make a living with dignity. We don’t want to have to work five jobs and be one health scare away from bankruptcy or losing your home.”

If you’d like to watch the entire interview with Eva Longoria, you can go to the KGNS Facebook page and click on “videos.”

