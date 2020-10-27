Advertisement

Laredo Police to start accepting applications for Blue Santa Program

Every year the police department teams up with Papa Claus to provide hundreds of children in need with presents to open on Christmas morning
File photo: LPD's Blue Santa Program
File photo: LPD's Blue Santa Program(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Although Christmas is still a couple of months away, the Laredo police department is already helping Santa with his naughty and nice list.

As part of the police department’s Blue Santa Charity program, Saint Nick will be trading in his traditional red suit for a blue one.

The police department will start registering children starting on Monday, Nov. 2 to Friday, Nov. 15 from 9 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon.

Families who would like to register for the program can stop by the Laredo Police Department headquarters located on Maher Avenue.

Parents must bring an ID to register and the program is only open to children 10 years of age or younger.

For more information, you can call 956-795-2900.

