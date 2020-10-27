LPD addresses “vehicle parade” permits

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department addresses concerns over the new permit needed to host “vehicle parades.”

A new city regulation requiring a permit to host “car parades” has received some backlash.

When the new guidelines were first announced on Friday, a lot of viewers shared their thoughts on this new mandate on the KGNS Facebook.

Most comments disagreed with needing a permit for the parades, one viewer saying, "I’ve seen these parades all over the city and I’ve never seen a problem with them. I have understood some of the previous guidelines and restrictions but this one is completely pointless.”

But among the hundreds of comments, some individuals said the permits will help. One comment stating, “They should follow street laws. ( stop signs to be specific!! ) they think that just because they have a balloon and are honking like idiots, they don’t have to follow the laws.”

Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino Junior said Monday the department received many calls over the change.

He wants to make it clear that the permit is free. He says these guidelines are in effort to provide traffic safety.

“There is no fee associated with this. What we are trying to do is plan, and plan with the organizers to make sure these events are held in a safe manner. To also take into account the traffic and avoid any issues these parades might present.”

“We will work with our community, we will work with our citizens, we will work with our groups to be able to get you where you need to be," said City Manager Robert Eads. “However we can be of help, that is where we come in to find what is the best and easiest way to get it accomplished.”

The new mandate requires a permit to be submitted at least three business days before the day of the vehicle parade, but only if 20 or more vehicles will be in the parade.

Also, if your parade route includes closing a street or blocking intersections, the host must hire an officer to direct traffic.

The permit is free and now available online.

A link to the vehicle-parade permit can be found here.

