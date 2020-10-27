Advertisement

Mexican president visits Nuevo Laredo

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was in Nuevo Laredo, greeted by crowds of both supporters and critics alike.
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The president of Mexico stopped by our sister city as part of a work tour.

He spoke on some of the cautions needed to be taken amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was also there to look at some of the improvements being done in not only the community of Nuevo Laredo, but along the border region such as baseball parks, school improvements, and street repairs.

