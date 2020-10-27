Mexican president visits Nuevo Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The president of Mexico stopped by our sister city as part of a work tour.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was in Nuevo Laredo, greeted by crowds of both supporters and critics alike.

He spoke on some of the cautions needed to be taken amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was also there to look at some of the improvements being done in not only the community of Nuevo Laredo, but along the border region such as baseball parks, school improvements, and street repairs.

