Multi-million dollar grant to help local programs

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Money to help local law enforcement agencies and non profit organizations is making its way to the gateway city, which is good news that’s being well received by local officials.

Thirty-seven grants that are made up of federal and state dollars are going to local programs that help fight crime in our city and support victims of abuse.

Governor Greg Abbot’s Office of Public Safety is granting $296 million to cities and counties around Texas, with our city getting almost $4 million for public safety initiatives.

Locally, our border security program will be getting $147,000.

For example, Homeland Security is getting almost $80,000 that’s going to a Laredo Police Department robot upgrade and portable x‐ray machine project.

When it comes to address violence against women, a special investigations unit Crimes Against Women project is getting almost $26,000 to help victims.

Throughout Texas, the biggest amount was given to serving victims of crime where 308 awards that made up more than $104 million will provide victim service activities like first responder mental health services, professional therapy and counseling, crisis intervention services, and peer support groups.

Entities in Webb County interested in getting support for their public safety initiatives during the next grant cycle in fiscal year 2022 can reach out to the South Texas Development Council.

All programs have different requirements and deadlines so to see how you can apply you can click here.

