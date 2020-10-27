Advertisement

Pointing lasers at planes could result in jail time

U.S. and Mexican law enforcement conduct operations to deter lasing of aircraft along the U.S.– Mexico Border
By Max Fernandez
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It may seem like a novel idea to point a laser into the sky when an aircraft is flying overhead, but it’s also a serious crime that can have dire consequences.

Believe it or not, it’s a felony and the beam of light could lead to fatal consequences for the pilot and crew.

In fact, interfering with the operation of an aircraft is a crime punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

It appears laser involved incidents are on the rise and the FBI and the Federal Aviation Administration have been keeping records of laser events for more than 15 years now.

Federal Air Marshall George Johnson says, “It’s a tremendous distraction during flight, it is a very real safety hazard and it brings a very real possibility of having an aircraft accident as a result of this action.”

In 2009. There were close to 1500 incidents logged with the FAA, with pilots reporting their cockpits were illuminated by handheld devices.

The following year, that number more than doubled with 2800 cases reported, that averages to more than seven incidents a day, the majority of the cases involved green lasers.

On top of the dangers of distraction, the green lasers are especially problematic because the human eye is most susceptible to damage from the yellow-green spectrum.

These handheld lasers-about the size of a fountain pen- may only cost as little as a dollar...But there’s no amount that will excuse a fatal outcome and jail time is almost inevitable.

So, if you want to remain in the light, stay away from the dark side of careless behavior.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Laredo Police to start accepting applications for Blue Santa Program

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Christmas maybe a couple of months away, but police are already helping Saint Nick with his list.

News

Pointing lasers at planes could result in jail time

Updated: 17 minutes ago

Weather

Baby it’s cold outside!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Temperatures to remain in the 50s throughout the day with a chance of rain.

News

Mexican president visits Nuevo Laredo

Updated: 10 hours ago
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was in Nuevo Laredo, greeted by crowds of both supporters and critics alike.

Latest News

News

Early voting numbers decrease in third week

Updated: 10 hours ago
On Monday, October 26th, 2,502 people cast their ballots.

Local

Multiple arrests made during Operation One-Armed Bandit

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
Authorities also found four-eight liner establishments to be unregistered businesses, operating underground to avoid detection from law enforcement.

News

LPD addresses “vehicle parade” permits

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Yocelin Gallardo
The new mandate requires a permit to be submitted at least three business days before the day of the vehicle parade, but only if 20 or more vehicles will be in the parade.

News

Red Ribbon Week kicks off at local high school

Updated: 12 hours ago
The students at Valdez High School took part in a balloon release as an act of symbolism, to watch their futures rise with the balloons.

News

City proposes expanding outdoor dining to increase business capacity

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Spaces like sidewalks, streets, parking areas would become “parklets,” which means converting curbside parking spaces into community spots.

News

Border Patrol to receive funding for additional rescue beacons

Updated: 16 hours ago
Finding and rescuing immigrants crossing into the U.S. illegally will get a bit easier with additional federal funds coming to the south Texas area.