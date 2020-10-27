Pointing lasers at planes could result in jail time

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It may seem like a novel idea to point a laser into the sky when an aircraft is flying overhead, but it’s also a serious crime that can have dire consequences.

Believe it or not, it’s a felony and the beam of light could lead to fatal consequences for the pilot and crew.

In fact, interfering with the operation of an aircraft is a crime punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

It appears laser involved incidents are on the rise and the FBI and the Federal Aviation Administration have been keeping records of laser events for more than 15 years now.

Federal Air Marshall George Johnson says, “It’s a tremendous distraction during flight, it is a very real safety hazard and it brings a very real possibility of having an aircraft accident as a result of this action.”

In 2009. There were close to 1500 incidents logged with the FAA, with pilots reporting their cockpits were illuminated by handheld devices.

The following year, that number more than doubled with 2800 cases reported, that averages to more than seven incidents a day, the majority of the cases involved green lasers.

On top of the dangers of distraction, the green lasers are especially problematic because the human eye is most susceptible to damage from the yellow-green spectrum.

These handheld lasers-about the size of a fountain pen- may only cost as little as a dollar...But there’s no amount that will excuse a fatal outcome and jail time is almost inevitable.

So, if you want to remain in the light, stay away from the dark side of careless behavior.

