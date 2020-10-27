Red Ribbon Week kicks off at local high school

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Red Ribbon Week has officially kicked off with a local high school campus commemorating the campaign with a balloon release on Monday morning.

Started in 1985, it’s the largest drug abuse prevention campaign in the nation with a focus on the challenges young people face when it comes to the threat of addiction.

The students at Valdez High School took part in the event as an act of symbolism, asking them to let go of any negativity in their past and as the balloon rises, so will their future.

Fred Rodriguez, a counselor on the campus, says the key is support.

“We want them to know that we’re here to support them, and that we allow for them to be able to succeed even though they’ve had errors in the past. You know, but we tell them that the decisions they’ve made, the mistakes they’ve made in the past don’t define them. They still have the opportunity to better their lives through through education, and that’s why we’re here, for to make sure that we support them.”

Some of the other activities for the week include a discussion focusing on addiction recovery.

