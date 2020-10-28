City of Laredo to unveil new park in District Two

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -City and county officials are looking to unveil a new park in southeast Laredo.

Later this morning, Councilmember Vidal Rodriguez and County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Las Misiones Park. The new park will include various amenities for guests including a play area, BBQ pits, and picnic tables.

The park will be connected to Lago Del Valle Park which will break ground later this year.

The project is a continuous effort to provide more parks and recreational facilities in Laredo.

That event is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. over at 6001 Servando Avenue.

