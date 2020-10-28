Advertisement

Coronavirus pushes El Paso and Juarez to the brink

The mayor of Ciudad Juárez sent a letter to Mexico’s foreign affairs secretary asking him to prohibit foreigners, especially Americans
El Paso Bridge of the Americas
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 28, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A record surge in coronavirus cases is pushing hospitals to the brink in the border cities of El Paso and Ciudad Juárez, confronting health officials in Texas and Mexico with twin disasters in the closely-knit metropolitan area of three million people.

As the state of Chihuahua, which includes Ciudad Juárez, recently became the first in Mexico to return to the country’s highest level of health alert, hospitals in the city are struggling to keep up with the demand.

Just across the border, El Paso is taking stringent measures after becoming one of the new hotspots in the united states.

Authorities have instructed residents to stay home for two weeks and imposed a 10 p.m. curfew.

A curfew is also in effect in ciudad Juárez.

The mayor of Ciudad Juárez sent a letter last week to Mexico’s foreign affairs secretary asking him to prohibit foreigners, especially Americans.

The crisis has underscored how intricately connected the two border cities are economically, geographically and culturally, with lots of people routinely going back and forth across the border to shop or visit with family.

