Advertisement

Early voting numbers reach lowest point

According to numbers from the Webb County Elections Office, Tuesday saw a 19% drop from Monday.
Early voting numbers
Early voting numbers(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It seems the county has hit the lowest number in voter turn out during the work week on Tuesday.

According to numbers from the Webb County Elections Office, 2,015 people turned out on on Tuesday, October 27th.

That’s a 19% drop from Monday.

On Tuesday, 1,984 people voted in person and 31 submitted mail-in ballots.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Border Patrol agent involved shooting being investigated

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
A Border Patrol agent was hospitalized after an alleged human smuggling incident resulted in the death of another person this past Friday.

News

Health officials address local COVID reinfection cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Yocelin Gallardo
Health officials hope that by the community knowing the reinfection is happening locally, more people will be on alert as the second wave is expected to come in soon.

News

Police arrest two men after car chase

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Natalie Reed
Police responded to calls from a business where they learned several people had just left in a silver Nissan after allegedly pointing guns at customers.

News

Multi-million dollar grant to help local programs

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Governor Greg Abbot’s Office of Public Safety is granting $296 million to cities and counties around Texas, with our city getting almost $4 million for public safety initiatives.

Latest News

Local

Laredo Police to start accepting applications for Blue Santa Program

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Christmas maybe a couple of months away, but police are already helping Saint Nick with his list.

News

Eva Longoria advocates voting on the Digital News Desk

Updated: 7 hours ago
Eva Longoria joined our Ruben Villarreal on the Digital News Desk to promote the importance of Hispanics getting out to vote.

Local

Agents seize 29 bundles of marijuana at checkpoint

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents searched a pick-up truck at the I-35 checkpoint and found 242 pounds of marijuana.

News

Pointing lasers at planes could result in jail time

Updated: 14 hours ago

Local

Pointing lasers at planes could result in jail time

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Max Fernandez
It may seem harmless to point lasers at planes; however, it’s a felony and the beam of light could lead to fatal consequences for the pilot and crew.

Weather

Baby it’s cold outside!

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Temperatures to remain in the 50s throughout the day with a chance of rain.