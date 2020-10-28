Early voting numbers reach lowest point

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It seems the county has hit the lowest number in voter turn out during the work week on Tuesday.

According to numbers from the Webb County Elections Office, 2,015 people turned out on on Tuesday, October 27th.

That’s a 19% drop from Monday.

On Tuesday, 1,984 people voted in person and 31 submitted mail-in ballots.

