Early voting numbers reach lowest point
According to numbers from the Webb County Elections Office, Tuesday saw a 19% drop from Monday.
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It seems the county has hit the lowest number in voter turn out during the work week on Tuesday.
According to numbers from the Webb County Elections Office, 2,015 people turned out on on Tuesday, October 27th.
That’s a 19% drop from Monday.
On Tuesday, 1,984 people voted in person and 31 submitted mail-in ballots.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.