Health officials address local COVID reinfection cases

Health officials hope that by the community knowing the reinfection is happening locally, more people will be on alert as the second wave is expected to come in soon.
Local reinfection cases
By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It is still early into the pandemic to truly know how much immunity can be built up against COVID-19 after recovering from it and how long it will last.

Here at home, local health officials are getting a first hand look as more reinfection cases emerge.

The number of reinfection cases continues to rise in our community.

As of Monday, Laredo health officials confirm a total of five reinfections.

KGNS had reported two reinfection cases last week.

This means the individual proved to previously have had COVID-19, recovered, confirmed a negative result and now has re-contracted the virus. Basically, it is believed more than likely the patients caught coronavirus twice, rather than the original infection becoming inactive and then bouncing back.

The Laredo Health Director Richard Chamberlain says the city classified all five of these cases as reinfections after discussing the specifics with the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“The Texas Department of State Health Services is working on developing official guidance with reinfections and hope to have it out in the near future. Yet, the three elements proposed for reinfection are more than 90 days between PCR positive results, evidence of recovery, and there is not alternative explanation. If an individual meets these criteria they can be counted as a reinfected cases for surveillance purposes.”

Chamberlain says they worked with the invasive and respiratory infectious team lead from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The local reinfected cases are four women and one male.

Two of the individuals are in their 20′s, two others in their 50′s, and one in their 70′s.

Health officials hope that by the community knowing the reinfection is happening locally, more people will be on alert as the second wave is expected to come in soon.

Chamberlain says these five cases are now counted toward the total positive data.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

