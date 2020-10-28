Advertisement

ICE officers find 32 individuals inside stash house

ICE says the overcrowded conditions at stash houses shows the lack of concern smugglers have for people they victimize for profit
ICE officers shut down stash house
ICE officers shut down stash house(U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Immigration and Customs Enforcement shut down an alleged stash house in Laredo last Thursday.

The ICE ERO San Antonio team conducted a large operation regarding undocumented immigrants.

Officers searched a home and found 32 undocumented immigrants who had recently entered the U.S. by Crossing the Rio Grande.

The group consisted of 22 adult males, two male minors, and eight adult females.

All 32 individuals were turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

ICE says the overcrowded conditions at stash houses shows the lack of concern smugglers have for the people they victimize for profit.

The agency will continue to work with its law enforcement partners to crackdown on illegal immigration.

