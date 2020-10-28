Laredo Police responding to disturbance at Hendricks Avenue

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A situation in central Laredo has caused the closure of several city streets in the area.

Laredo Police have set up a perimeter near the 500 block of Hendricks Avenue where an individual has locked himself inside a home.

Police received a welfare concern regarding a resident who was having an emotional episode.

Negotiators with the Laredo Police Department are working on making contact with the person to calm him down.

Police do not believe he is armed.

Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area while the de-escalate the situation.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.