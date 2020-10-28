Advertisement

LISD offers free COVID testing for the public

On Thursday, COVID testing will be set up in a drive-thru fashion in the parking lot of Shirley Field from 4 to 8 p.m.
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Along with the city, Laredo ISD is also providing a free COVID testing for the public on Thursday, over the weekend, and into next week.

On Thursday, October 29th COVID testing will be set up in a drive-thru fashion in the parking lot of Shirley Field from 4 to 8 p.m.

LISD athletes, their parents, and the general public are encouraged to take advantage.

After Thursday their next round of testing will be Saturday through Monday at the Nixon High School weight room area from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the drive-thru on the west side loop entering through Lyon Street and exiting Ash street.

LISD band members, cheerleaders, and dance team members are also encouraged to participate.

