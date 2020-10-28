LISD raises awareness on Dyslexia

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The month of October is used to bring awareness to many causes including a learning disability known as Dyslexia.

On Tuesday, a local school district reached out to the community to talk about some of the educational programs they offer to kids who are facing challenges due to the disorder.

Ryan Elementary Teacher, Janice Gonzalez tells her students to look at their disability as more as an advantage.

Gonzalez says, Maybe they do struggle with reading and writing but are brilliant in math and other subjects, so it’s important they know how to emphasize their strengths.

LISD has roughly 677 students with dyslexia.

