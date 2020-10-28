Local organization offers crisis counseling for the community

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, anxiety is the most common mental illness in the U.S.

Anxiety and depression has been on the rise due to COVID-19 and a local organization is finding a way to help anyone here in the city who may be struggling during this time of high stress and uncertainty.

It’s been over half a year living in a pandemic and it’s taking a toll on some people’s mental health.

KGNS spoke to a non profit organization here in Laredo to see what they are doing to help the community with their mental health.

Dealing with anxiety and depression can be hard, especially for those who live alone.

“People don’t have others to go to, we had this lady who called who spent months in her house who didn’t have anyone to talk to,” said Shari Ovalle of the Border Region Behavioral Center. “So when she would get the calls from us, that’s what she would look forward to. So that’s why we think we can help everyone right now.”

That is why Border Region Behavioral Health Center created a crisis counseling program offering their assistance to the community. They believe everyone deserves someone to talk to.

They are providing free and confidential counseling to anyone who is experiencing anxiety and depression due to the pandemic.

Their services will be for people in Webb County, Zapata County, Jim Hogg County and Starr County.

The organization is encouraging the community to reach out to them so they can help.

They tell us they want to help as many people as they can.

Border Region’s Destiny Reyna says little things like a simple phone call can mean a lot more to someone.

“Whenever I call them to check up on them, it was just yesterday I called to check up on them, he was like, ‘Oh Destiny, I’m so happy you called, I lost the number you gave me.’ It’s really rewarding to know I am helping in one way even if it’s a simple phone number, I am helping in that aspect.”

Border Region tells us services are over the phone so it is COVID safe.

They will work with your needs and what is most comfortable for each individual, whether it be call or text.

If you are struggling or want to talk to someone, all you need to do is call their hotline at 794-3202.

They are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The program will be active until June 2021.

