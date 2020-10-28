No telling what tomorrow holds

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After spending practically an entire Tuesday of being in the 40s we will start to warm up but we’ll still be below the 70-degree mark.

On Wednesday, we’ll start out in the low 40s once again and see a slight chance of rain during the early morning hours.

Things will start to warm up as we head into the afternoon to a high of 67 degrees, which is the perfect time to take part in outdoor activities; of course, you may need to take a light sweater.

We’ll continue to warm up from there. On Thursday we’ll start out in the 40s again but see a high of 73 degrees.

As we head into the weekend, we’ll see sunny skies and breezy days with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the 50s.

When looking at Halloween, it looks like we’re going to see a nice breezy day in the 70s and see lows in the mid-50s by night. If you do plan to hit the streets, you might want to make sure your costume includes a jacket and a mask of course.

On Sunday we’ll start the month of November in the upper 70s and by Monday and Tuesday of next week, we’ll continue to stay in the 70s.

Don’t forget we’ll fall back this Sunday, and turn our clocks back one hour giving us an extra hour of sleep but less daylight.

