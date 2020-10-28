Advertisement

Nuevo Laredo confirms 2,511 cases of COVID-19

Death toll at 310
CDC / Alissa Eckert, MS
CDC / Alissa Eckert, MS(KWQC)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials in Nuevo Laredo are reporting another series of coronavirus cases, as well as a new deaths.

As of Oct. 27, our sister city has confirmed 2,511 total cases with 109 currently active.

According to Nuevo Laredo officials, the death toll is now at 310.

So far 2,032 residents have recovered and 48 tests are still pending.

The State of Tamaulipas is reporting a total of 32,024 positive cases.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Coronavirus pushes El Paso and Juarez to the brink

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The mayor of Ciudad Juárez sent a letter to Mexico’s foreign affairs secretary asking him to prohibit foreigners, especially Americans.

Local

LISD raises awareness on Dyslexia

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
As part of Dyslexia Awareness Month, LISD is taking the time to remind parents about all of the programs the school district offers.

Local

LISD raises awareness on Dyslexia

Updated: 1 hour ago
6p newscast recording

Local

Laredo Police to start accepting applications for Blue Santa Program

Updated: 1 hour ago
6p newscast recording

Latest News

Local

City of Laredo to unveil new park in District Two

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The new Las Misiones Park will include various amenities for guests including a play area, BBQ pits, and picnic tables.

Local

Police searching for man believed to be tied to robbery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities released a photo showing the alleged suspect wearing a black Spurs at, a black mask and a black muscle shirt.

Local

No telling what tomorrow holds

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
It's not the falling of the temperature that's making all our bones run cold, it's the breeze Mother Nature makes.

News

Early voting numbers reach lowest point

Updated: 11 hours ago
According to numbers from the Webb County Elections Office, Tuesday saw a 19% drop from Monday.

News

Border Patrol agent involved shooting being investigated

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
A Border Patrol agent was hospitalized after an alleged human smuggling incident resulted in the death of another person this past Friday.

News

Health officials address local COVID reinfection cases

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Yocelin Gallardo
Health officials hope that by the community knowing the reinfection is happening locally, more people will be on alert as the second wave is expected to come in soon.