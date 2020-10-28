Nuevo Laredo confirms 2,511 cases of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials in Nuevo Laredo are reporting another series of coronavirus cases, as well as a new deaths.

As of Oct. 27, our sister city has confirmed 2,511 total cases with 109 currently active.

According to Nuevo Laredo officials, the death toll is now at 310.

So far 2,032 residents have recovered and 48 tests are still pending.

The State of Tamaulipas is reporting a total of 32,024 positive cases.

