Police arrest two men after car chase

Police responded to calls from a business where they learned several people had just left in a silver Nissan after allegedly pointing guns at customers.
By Natalie Reed
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police arrest two men after a car chase Monday night.

Police responded to several calls from a business located at the 9800 block of McPherson.

When police arrived, they learned several people had just left in a silver Nissan after allegedly pointing guns at customers inside the business.

According to reports, an officer saw the car heading south on McPherson Road and tried stopping it. This led to the chase which eventually ended at the 500 block of Fenwick Drive.

Police were able to arrest the driver and passenger as well as seize two guns that allegedly were used by the suspects, one at the intersection of McPherson and International and the other at the business they were at.

Twenty-three year old Anthony Jerome Barragan and twenty year old Andres Alberto Rodriguez are now facing evading arrest charges.

