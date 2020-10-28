Police searching for man believed to be tied to robbery
Authorities released a photo showing the alleged suspect wearing a black Spurs at, a black mask and a black muscle shirt
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who is accused of being involved in a robbery.
Laredo Police released pictures on their Facebook page showing a guy wearing a black Spurs hat, a black mask, and a black muscle shirt.
The man also had several tattoos on his body.
If you have any information regarding the man’s identity or his whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.