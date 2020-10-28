Police searching for man believed to be tied to robbery

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who is accused of being involved in a robbery.

Laredo Police released pictures on their Facebook page showing a guy wearing a black Spurs hat, a black mask, and a black muscle shirt.

The man also had several tattoos on his body.

If you have any information regarding the man’s identity or his whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

