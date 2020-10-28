UISD offering free flu shots for students
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is doing what it can to get ahead of another virus, the flu.
UISD has already held a vaccine drive for all of its teachers, but now it’s the students' turn to get their shots.
The district is asking parents to take in their students to get a free flu vaccine.
Health officials with the district are administering the shots at different campuses across the city.
This vaccine is being given in a drive-thru fashion as parents line-up in their cars to receive it.
UISD will be holding another clinic at LBJ High School starting at 2:30 p.m.
To see the full schedule, you can head on over to UISD.net/fluvaccinedrive.
