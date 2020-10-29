70s and sunny!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a couple of days of cold and windy conditions, we are going to start to warm up to our normal fall conditions.

On Thursday, we will start out again in the 40s and see a high of about 73 degrees, so you might still want to take a jacket as you head on out and crank up the heater for a bit.

By the afternoon, we’ll see a high of 73 degrees with cool and sunny conditions.

As we head into the evening, we’ll dip into the 40s once again and that pattern is going to continue into Saturday; however, we will start to warm up.

On Halloween, we are expecting to warm up to a high of 77 degrees and lows in the 50s.

Don’t forget on Sunday we’ll have an extra hour of sleep as we prepare to fall back and turn our clocks back an entire hour.

Although we are gaining an hour the days will start to feel shorter with less daylight but we are no strangers to the dark.

By next week, we’ll start out in the 40s again and see highs in the 70s.

It looks like we’re going to start November off nice and breezy!

