Advertisement

70s and sunny!

October never gets this cold in south Texas and we’re not ones for complaining
Last few days of October
Last few days of October(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a couple of days of cold and windy conditions, we are going to start to warm up to our normal fall conditions.

On Thursday, we will start out again in the 40s and see a high of about 73 degrees, so you might still want to take a jacket as you head on out and crank up the heater for a bit.

By the afternoon, we’ll see a high of 73 degrees with cool and sunny conditions.

As we head into the evening, we’ll dip into the 40s once again and that pattern is going to continue into Saturday; however, we will start to warm up.

On Halloween, we are expecting to warm up to a high of 77 degrees and lows in the 50s.

Don’t forget on Sunday we’ll have an extra hour of sleep as we prepare to fall back and turn our clocks back an entire hour.

Although we are gaining an hour the days will start to feel shorter with less daylight but we are no strangers to the dark.

By next week, we’ll start out in the 40s again and see highs in the 70s.

It looks like we’re going to start November off nice and breezy!

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Baby it’s cold outside!

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
Temperatures to remain in the 50s throughout the day with a chance of rain.

Weather

If a cold wind starts to rise, be ready!

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:49 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
We'll start the day warm and sunny as usual, but a cold front is expecting to bring temperatures down into the 50s tonight!

Weather

Surprisingly cool Saturday

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:51 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
After weeks of being stuck in the 90s, we are finally going to start seeing some fall-like temperatures.

Weather

A little more autumn

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:37 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
Expect another warm day in the Gateway City, but the changes are coming!

Latest News

News

7 Day Forecast

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT
Hot weather through Monday except not as hot Saturday. Much cooler by Tuesday.

Weather

Grand theft Autumn

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:26 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
It feels like Mother Nature has stolen our fall and left us with summer.

News

7 Day Forecast

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT
Tropical warmth and humidity this week. Briefly cooler Saturday.

Weather

Back to reality...

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:34 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
We are getting into the last couple of weeks of October but we're still seeing summer-like conditions!

News

Saturday forecast

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT
Warmer, clearing skies Saturday p.m., tropical air by Sunday. This will last most of week.

Weather

It’s Friday, we’re in love with these temperatures!

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:30 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
Even though we are in the middle of October, we are still going to be seeing summer-like conditions after Friday