Agents find 27 Mexican Nationals inside stash house

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents in Zapata discovered over two dozen undocumented immigrants inside a home near San Ygnacio.

The incident happened on Oct. 28 when agents received a tip regarding suspicious activity going on near the Rio Grande.

Agents were called out to an abandoned home on Ocampo Street where they saw several individuals run out the back door only to encounter agents who had secured a perimeter of the residence.

A total of 27 Mexican Nationals were taken into custody for processing.

According to Border Patrol, none of the individuals were wearing personal protective equipment during the time of the incident.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.