Agents find over 50 individuals inside refrigerated trailer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt involving a refrigerated trailer at the I-35 checkpoint.

The incident happened on Oct. 27 when a tractor-trailer approached the primary inspection lane and a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans.

During secondary inspection, a total of 52 undocumented immigrants were found inside the trailer which had a temperature of 41 degrees during the time of the discovery.

All of the individuals were determined to be from Mexico, Guatemala, Ecuador, and living in the U.S. illegally.

All were taken into custody.

