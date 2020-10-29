Anonymous tip leads to stash house bust

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An anonymous tip to local authorities leads to the discovery of over two dozen undocumented immigrants.

On Wednesday, the Laredo Police Department received a tip regarding suspicious activity going on at the 3500 block of Pericles at around 8 p.m.

When authorities arrived, officers could hear footsteps coming from inside the home.

Border Patrol agents arrived to assist with the search and found over 30 undocumented immigrants living inside the home.

All were turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

