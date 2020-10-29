City to hold trick-or-treat drive-thru event
Families can stop by the Cigarroa Recreation Center between the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until supplies last.
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With Halloween just a couple of days away, a couple of local officials have decided to hold an event to make sure kids don’t miss out on the festivities.
This Saturday, officials will be hosting a trick-or-treat drive-thru event where kids can receive candy.
Families can stop by the Cigarroa Recreation Center between the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until supplies last.
Organizers are asking families to stay in their vehicles, wear a facemask, and come dressed in your own costume.
The event is free and open to the public.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.