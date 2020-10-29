Community invited to Haunted Halloween drive-thru event

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local business is inviting families to get into the Halloween spirit and best of all you don’t even need to get out of your car!

The organizer is calling it the Spooky Drive-thru.

On Friday, everyone is invited to take part in the event by dressing up and heading over to 201 West Hillside.

You’ll be able to drive thru the grounds as you follow instructions from the security that will be there.

There will be candies and several other surprise goodies for the whole family to enjoy.

If you decorate your car you will be entered into a contest for a chance to win a prize.

The event will kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday.

