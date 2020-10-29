COVID-19 pandemic spooks away business during Halloween

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Halloween is just a couple of days away; which is when many usually rush to the stores to get their hands-on last-minute costumes but with fewer people expected to go trick or treating this year, some stores are seeing less foot traffic.

From creepy costumes to superheroes and celebrities, Party City is usually where the party is at but this year, they are seeing their own share of scares.

Like all businesses that have been affected by the pandemic, Party City General Manger Earl Medina says they are seeing the impacts during what is supposed to be their busiest season.

Medina says, “Business has been down ever since the pandemic hit unlike the years past when we would have the store very packed from 7 a.m. to midnight we would be open and have a max capacity of 200 people.”

Medina adds that this year it has been very unfortunate because Halloween is their version of Black Friday, which is when they usually see the most business.

With so many rules and guidelines urging residents to avoid high-risk Halloween activities, some trick-or-treaters are thinking about sitting this one out.

Liz Estrada says, “We are actually not going to go out trick or treating, we are just going to stay at home and have a party at the house. We are still going to do the same thing and make it fun for the kids.”

Eric Hernandez says “Maybe not trick or treating, we’ll probably improvise and do something else but we’ll make sure our kids are safe and other people as well.”

Although COVID-19 is its own American horror story, some say it shouldn’t stop you from having a good time.

Medina says, “Halloween is something that is very memorable because it’s a time where you can dress up whatever you want to be so we want to keep that motivation, have those families do a little something for their family and dress up at home.”

Whatever festivities you and your family decide to take part in, just remember to wear a facemask, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently.

