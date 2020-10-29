Advertisement

Identity of man killing in agent involved shooting revealed

The man who was reportedly shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent has been identified as 24-year-old Gabriel Salas of Laredo.
Agent involved shooting
Agent involved shooting(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Investigators have released the identity of the man who died after an alleged human smuggling incident escalated to violence with law enforcement just before this weekend.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the events unfolded shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday near the corner of Green Street and Smith Avenue.

The man who was reportedly shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent has been identified as 24-year-old Gabriel Salas of Laredo.

The FBI and the Laredo Police Department’s capers unit are investigating the case.

