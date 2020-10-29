Laredo man pleads guilty to ammunition smuggling

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A 40-year-old man from Laredo faces up to 10 years in prison for attempting to smuggling ammunition out of the U.S.

Obed Rafael Cuevas-Serratos pleaded guilty to purchasing 13,000 rounds of ammunition in San Antonio back in Aug. 24th.

The next day, his car attempted to cross into Mexico. According to court documents, Cuevas-Serratos admitted to hiring a juvenile to transport the ammunition into Mexico.

His sentencing is set for Feb. 22 of next year which he faces up to ten years in federal prison.

