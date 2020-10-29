Advertisement

Officials ask community to help prevent second wave

In order to keep Laredo from experiencing a second wave of COVID-19, city officials are asking everyone to celebrate Halloween at home.
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Many places across the country are already being hit by second wave of COVID-19, but not Laredo.

In order to keep it that way, city officials are asking everyone to celebrate Halloween at home.  

With the holiday only two days away you can get creative and find ways to get spooky with your family at home.

City Manager Robert Eads says there are no indicators of a second wave yet here in Laredo.

Officials want to prevent the overflow we saw in the spring at local hospitals from repeating itself.

“That’s why we keep talking about being so much more cautious because we know it’s around the corner, and so why put ourselves at risk?" said Eads. “Then that happens and then we’re gonna have a big rush to the hospitals and we just don’s have the capacity right now to build a new hospital tomorrow. And so the number of beds are the number of beds, and we know what happened when the first wave came. And so if we have another wave and then we combine it with pneumonia, flu, and other issues that happen at a regular hospital, we worry about our community and that’s our biggest concern.”

They also add the first wave caught us by surprise but this time around we know how to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Officials encourage everyone to do their part and ask that we wear masks and keep practicing social distance this Halloween.

