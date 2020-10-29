Police searching for man accused of burglary

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are on the lookout for a man who allegedly burgled a vehicle and stole a laptop.

According to the Laredo Police Department Auto Theft Taskforce, the burglary was reported on Oct. 2 at the 100 block of Lagos Avenue.

Authorities say the man allegedly stole the laptop and left in a white pick-up truck.

If you have any information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

