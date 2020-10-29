Advertisement

Students receive big surprise for perfect attendance online

Stephanie Villarreal and Derek Garza received a big surprise from Rosie Cuellar for their perfect attendance during remote learning
Special needs students receive surprise for perfect attendance
Special needs students receive surprise for perfect attendance(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 29, 2020
By Justin Reyes
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A couple of students who haven’t missed a day of virtual learning received a big surprise from a local official.

Rosie Cuellar surprised Santa Maria Elementary student Stephanie Villarreal and Christen Middle School student Derek Garza with some special surprises to reward them for their perfect attendance.

Their PE teacher Ms. Gutierrez planned the parades and gave them pizza and donuts.

Meanwhile, Cuellar gave them each gift cards from a local pizzeria.

Congratulations on a job well done to both students.

