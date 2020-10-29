Turnout jumps during last days of early voting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Voter turnout was back up on Wednesday, possibly due to calmer temperatures compared to Tuesday.

According to numbers from the Webb County Elections Office, 3,284 people turned up to cast their ballots.

That’s a jump of 63% from Tuesday, so it’s possible the weather might have played a role in that.

Of Wednesday’s numbers, 3,168 people voted in person while 116 submitted mail-in ballots.

