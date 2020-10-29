Advertisement

Turnout jumps during last days of early voting

Voter turnout was back up on Wednesday, possibly due to calmer temperatures compared to Tuesday.
Early voting numbers
Early voting numbers(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Voter turnout was back up on Wednesday, possibly due to calmer temperatures compared to Tuesday.

According to numbers from the Webb County Elections Office, 3,284 people turned up to cast their ballots.

That’s a jump of 63% from Tuesday, so it’s possible the weather might have played a role in that.

Of Wednesday’s numbers, 3,168 people voted in person while 116 submitted mail-in ballots.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

City of Laredo unveils new Las Misiones Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The new Las Misiones Park will include various amenities for guests including a play area, BBQ pits, and picnic tables.

Local

SWAT team escorts barricaded man after hour long standoff

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
It’s unclear what exactly prompted the police call and the heavy police presence, but one neighbor who witnessed the encounter says the man has threatened her before.

News

Students propose ADA accessible playground

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Yocelin Gallardo
The students at Trautmann Middle School presented their proposal to city council in order to make a playground accessible to children with physical disabilities.

News

Identity of man killed in agent involved shooting revealed

Updated: 3 hours ago
The man who was reportedly shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent has been identified as 24-year-old Gabriel Salas of Laredo.

Latest News

News

Voters address how COVID influences election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Webb County has historically been a democratic county, now with new issues coming to light like the pandemic, has it influenced how voters see this election?

News

Local organization offers crisis counseling for the community

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Border Region Behavioral Health Center is providing free counseling over the phone to anyone who is experiencing anxiety and depression due to the pandemic.

News

LISD offers free COVID testing for the public

Updated: 8 hours ago
On Thursday, COVID testing will be set up in a drive-thru fashion in the parking lot of Shirley Field from 4 to 8 p.m.

Local

UISD offering free flu shots for students

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
This vaccine is being given in a drive-thru fashion as parents line-up in their cars to receive it.

Local

ICE officers find 32 individuals inside stash house

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The ICE ERO San Antonio team searched a home in Laredo and found nearly three dozen undocumented immigrants living inside.

News

Coronavirus pushes El Paso and Juarez to the brink

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The mayor of Ciudad Juárez sent a letter to Mexico’s foreign affairs secretary asking him to prohibit foreigners, especially Americans.