Voters address how COVID influences election

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - How politicized has COVID-19 become? KGNS asked voters whether or not the pandemic has influenced who they are voting for.

The big day is less than a week away and both candidates continue to push the pandemic onto the election.

Both candidates have very different views on the virus.

Webb County has historically been a democratic county, now with new issues coming to light like the pandemic, has it influenced how voters see this election?

Some say the current administration is doing a good job with how they are handling it.

“Trump? Yeah, I think that it’s good, good,” said Luis Pena.

Others say the pandemic played a critical role on who they voted on.

“I don’t believe this president that we have right now,” said Maria Arizola.

Some think the pandemic is strictly a health issue and should not be political.

“I don’t know how any administration can stop something like a pandemic,” said Roberto Gonzalez. “I don’t think an administration can, actually. I think it’s very arrogant to think that they can stop something like coronavirus from entering and going through its population.”

You have until October 30th to come early vote. After that, your last chance will be Election Day on Tuesday.

Back in 2016, Hillary Clinton won in Webb County with over 42,000 votes while then-candidate Trump had over 12,000 votes on Election Day.

