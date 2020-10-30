City of Laredo hosting virtual costume contest

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Even though many people are opting out of trick or treating this year, there are several ways kids and families can celebrate.

On Saturday, the City of Laredo is hosting a virtual Halloween costume contest for the entire community.

The categories will be best family costume picture, children under 12, children from 13 to 17, and adults 18 and over.

All pictures must be submitted to the email clara@ci.Laredo.Tx.Us no later than Friday midnight.

All pictures must specify which category they will be participating in.

Winners will be chosen by a committee by next Wednesday and will be notified by the information submitted on the e-mail entry.

