Man accused of tampering with evidence fails to appear in court

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man accused of tampering with the body of a missing Laredo woman was a no show for a court hearing this week.

This is not the first time Joseph Steven Carrizales has been called to appear before authorities.

This past July, several agencies joined forces asking people to help find Carrizales after he failed to appear for his case.

Carrizales is accused of allegedly tampering with the body of Myriam Camarillo.

Back in July of last year, Myriam’s body was found at Carrizales' home inside a tote bucket with bleach.

This week, his arraignment hearing was held on Wednesday.

An order has been made for his arrest.

