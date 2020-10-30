Advertisement

Man accused of tampering with evidence fails to appear in court

Joseph Steven Carrizales, who is accused of allegedly tampering with the body of Myriam Camarillo, was a no show for a court hearing this week.
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man accused of tampering with the body of a missing Laredo woman was a no show for a court hearing this week.

This is not the first time Joseph Steven Carrizales has been called to appear before authorities.

This past July, several agencies joined forces asking people to help find Carrizales after he failed to appear for his case.

Carrizales is accused of allegedly tampering with the body of Myriam Camarillo.

Back in July of last year, Myriam’s body was found at Carrizales' home inside a tote bucket with bleach.

This week, his arraignment hearing was held on Wednesday.

An order has been made for his arrest.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Santos Tagged as Player of the Week

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:19 AM CDT
Alexander’s Jay Santos brings home our first player of the week award of 2020.

News

Badgers Hold on for Victory

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT
Bruni gets out to an early lead and hold on down the stretch for a 30-27 win over Sabinal.

News

Panthers Unleash Running Game on Mustangs

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT
United South picks up their first win of the season.

Local

Paranormal Laredo: stories about our haunted history

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
Chris James, a retired Border Patrol agent, has written for nearly 30 years stories of the paranormal and shares what places in town are visited by the supernatural.

News

Kamala Harris visits Rio Grande Valley

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
|
By Ashley Soriano
Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris visited south Texas on Friday to talk with voters and make her case to the people on why they should elect Joe Biden.

Latest News

News

Texas experienced record early voting numbers

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT
According to the Webb County Elections Office, 54,000 people cast their ballots during early voting this year.

News

Trick-or-treating precautions

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT

News

Precautions to take to minimize risk while trick-or-treating

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT
|
By Yocelin Gallardo
New research suggests that while the risk of spreading COVID-19 by surfaces like candy wrappers is low, the chances can be reduced even more by simply washing your hands.

News

LISD offers free COVID testing for the public

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT
On Thursday, COVID testing will be set up in a drive-thru fashion in the parking lot of Shirley Field from 4 to 8 p.m.

Local

City of Laredo hosting virtual costume contest

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
All pictures must be submitted by email to clara@ci.laredo.tx.us no later than midnight Friday.

News

New housing for elderly community now available

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:37 PM CDT
Local leaders were on hand Friday morning as the new Martha C. Narvaez City Hall Apartments were unveiled in downtown Laredo.