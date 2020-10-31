New housing for elderly community now available

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More housing for the senior community is now officially available.

Local leaders were on hand Friday morning as the new Martha C. Narvaez City Hall Apartments were unveiled in downtown Laredo.

The 10,600 square foot complex will provide housing to members of the elderly community and are now available for leasing.

We spoke with council member Roberto Balli about the significance this project has for the community in general.

“This project, it’s a beautiful project, because we’re taking a building that was abandoned, we’re turning it into housing, so it’s the perfect thing for downtown. Renovating a building, we’re bringing in fifteen new people to live here, and so it’s great for the businesses too. The businesses now will have residents who can frequent their businesses, so everybody wins, and it’s a really exciting project.”

All of this came as a result of a $2.3 million investment.

