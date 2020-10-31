Precautions to take to minimize risk while trick-or-treating

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local health officials are urging the public not to trick-or-treat Halloween weekend.

However, if you chose to disregard the warning, extra precaution will be necessary so your Halloween doesn’t turn spooky.

If the Halloween moonlight is calling your name and you decide to hit the streets to trick-or treat, there are precautions you can take to be safe.

You should avoid all physical contact with strangers.

If you are planning to hand out candy, consider doing it in a low-contact way.

“We ask that you put a basket out away from you and have individuals to pick it up. Again, these are just recommendations for those trick-or treating.”

If you are going trick or treating, hygiene and face masks are important.

“Bring your hand sanitizer and use it as often as possible. It is also recommended to use your face masks and coverings. A Halloween mask will not protect you, you will need to wear that face covering.”

Christina Duarte with the City of Laredo Health Department recommends that children only trick-or-treat with members of the same household and keep at least six feet of distance from other groups.

Having your child wear gloves is a good idea, too.

After collecting candy you will have to fight the urge to devour all your treats.

New research suggests that while the risk of spreading COVID-19 by surfaces like candy wrappers is low, the chances can be reduced even more by simply washing your hands.

“We do not recommend to sanitize items that you plan to consume like candy. We do not recommend to drop candy in a bowl of water with soap. It goes back to the basics.”

Duarte says it is recommended to wash your hands before grabbing the candy, once again after unwrapping it, and also after eating it.

Absolutely do not spray chemical cleaners on the candy wrappers. This could seep through wrapper and contaminate the candy that your kids are going to eat.

The CDC says you can also “quarantine” the candy you collected for a few days, to reduce the risk from touching the wrappers.

“Do not take any homemade treats or anything that looks like it has been tampered with.”

If a gathering is necessary it is recommended for it to happen outside instead of inside a home.

Again, local health experts warn that the safest thing you can do is not trick-or treat.

