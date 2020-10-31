Advertisement

Texas experienced record early voting numbers

According to the Webb County Elections Office, 54,000 people cast their ballots during early voting this year.
Early voting numbers
Early voting numbers(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Early voting has come to an end here in the state of Texas and they’re saying it’s one for the record books.

With four days remaining until the November 3rd general election, more than 85 million Americans have cast ballots, including 9 million in Texas.

Early voting has been setting records across the United States with nationwide turnout passing 60% of the 2016 total, that’s according to TargetSmart and secretary of state numbers.

But Texas is just the second state, after Hawaii, to break the full-year record before Tuesday’s Election Day.

More than 20 million Americans who had voted early as of Friday did not vote in the 2016 election.

How does that compare here locally? According to the Webb County Elections Office, 54,000 people cast their ballots during early voting this year.

That compared to the early voting cycle for the presidential election with then-candidate Donald Trump against his democratic rival Hillary Clinton, locally 37,384 people took part in early voting.

That’s an increase of 44% from the last time.

So as you can see, the people of Webb County have taken this election seriously.

Those we spoke with say it’s important to exercise the sacred right many have fought and sacrificed for.

“There’s definitely a lot at stake," said voter Jesus Martel. "A lot of matters at hand that should be addressed and are being addressed. I think this is probably one of the more important elections we’ve had in a really long time, so the more people that can come out and express themselves is really important.”

Where can you go vote on Election Day? It’s only at your designated precinct and there are 58 precincts in town.

Polls open at 7 in the morning and will remain open until 7 in the evening.

If you need help to find out which locations will be open, you can click here.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Santos Tagged as Player of the Week

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:19 AM CDT
Alexander’s Jay Santos brings home our first player of the week award of 2020.

News

Badgers Hold on for Victory

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT
Bruni gets out to an early lead and hold on down the stretch for a 30-27 win over Sabinal.

News

Panthers Unleash Running Game on Mustangs

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT
United South picks up their first win of the season.

Local

Paranormal Laredo: stories about our haunted history

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
Chris James, a retired Border Patrol agent, has written for nearly 30 years stories of the paranormal and shares what places in town are visited by the supernatural.

News

Kamala Harris visits Rio Grande Valley

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
|
By Ashley Soriano
Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris visited south Texas on Friday to talk with voters and make her case to the people on why they should elect Joe Biden.

Latest News

News

Trick-or-treating precautions

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT

News

Precautions to take to minimize risk while trick-or-treating

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT
|
By Yocelin Gallardo
New research suggests that while the risk of spreading COVID-19 by surfaces like candy wrappers is low, the chances can be reduced even more by simply washing your hands.

News

LISD offers free COVID testing for the public

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT
On Thursday, COVID testing will be set up in a drive-thru fashion in the parking lot of Shirley Field from 4 to 8 p.m.

Local

City of Laredo hosting virtual costume contest

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
All pictures must be submitted by email to clara@ci.laredo.tx.us no later than midnight Friday.

News

New housing for elderly community now available

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:37 PM CDT
Local leaders were on hand Friday morning as the new Martha C. Narvaez City Hall Apartments were unveiled in downtown Laredo.