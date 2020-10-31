Texas experienced record early voting numbers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Early voting has come to an end here in the state of Texas and they’re saying it’s one for the record books.

With four days remaining until the November 3rd general election, more than 85 million Americans have cast ballots, including 9 million in Texas.

Early voting has been setting records across the United States with nationwide turnout passing 60% of the 2016 total, that’s according to TargetSmart and secretary of state numbers.

But Texas is just the second state, after Hawaii, to break the full-year record before Tuesday’s Election Day.

More than 20 million Americans who had voted early as of Friday did not vote in the 2016 election.

How does that compare here locally? According to the Webb County Elections Office, 54,000 people cast their ballots during early voting this year.

That compared to the early voting cycle for the presidential election with then-candidate Donald Trump against his democratic rival Hillary Clinton, locally 37,384 people took part in early voting.

That’s an increase of 44% from the last time.

So as you can see, the people of Webb County have taken this election seriously.

Those we spoke with say it’s important to exercise the sacred right many have fought and sacrificed for.

“There’s definitely a lot at stake," said voter Jesus Martel. "A lot of matters at hand that should be addressed and are being addressed. I think this is probably one of the more important elections we’ve had in a really long time, so the more people that can come out and express themselves is really important.”

Where can you go vote on Election Day? It’s only at your designated precinct and there are 58 precincts in town.

Polls open at 7 in the morning and will remain open until 7 in the evening.

